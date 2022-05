PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is currently cleaning up a half-mile-long rock spill.

According to TxDOT, the spill occurred this morning and traffic is being diverted off of eastbound Interstate 2 (I-2) at Westgate, in the Weslaco area.

TxDOT does not have a time frame for when the cleanup will be complete.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available here and here.