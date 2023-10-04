PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is developing a comprehensive Statewide Active Transportation Plan.

According to the TxDOT news release, it is to establish a unified vision for identifying and implementing strategic active transportation priorities across Texas through 2050 and is seeking input from the public.

It will be the first comprehensive Statewide Active Transportation Plan for Texas and will support the state’s Multimodal Transit Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan. The main point of this planning is to take an inventory of existing transportation networks and assess key trends, safety measures, and impacts on active transportation in Texas.

In addition, it is also a collaborative effort to advance walking, biking, and rolling as viable options toward a safe, accessible, connected, and fully integrated multimodal transportation system for all Texans.

The public is invited to learn and share input through in-person open house meetings from October through November, or online through a virtual public meeting available on www.TxDOT.gov. The same information and comment opportunities will be provided in both formats.

In-person meetings will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. In the Rio Grande Valley, the in-person meeting is at Venezzia the Venue in Brownsville on Nov. 9.

Comments must be received by Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, to be included in the public meeting record and may be submitted by email to bikeped@txdot.gov.

For general questions and information regarding the proposed project or the open house meeting, email or call 1-800-671-9854.