MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Department of Transportation is advising of possible traffic interruptions and delays for eastbound Expressway 83 traffic, according to a press release.

Eastbound Frontage road from Ware Road to 23rd Street in McAllen will be closed due to roadway construction, including paving operations.

23rd Street exit ramp will also be closed for thru traffic.

The closures will be from Monday, May 3 to Thursday, May 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.