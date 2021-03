MCALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has advised motorists of possible traffic interruptions and delays.

According to the news release the IH-2 westbound SH 336/10 Street exit and entrance ramp will be closed from SH 336/10th St. to McColl Rd., beginning at 9 p.m. on March 2 through March 5 at 6 a.m.

The contractor will proceed with roadway construction with paving operations on the westbound frontage road, said the news release.