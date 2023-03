CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District asks drivers to anticipate lane reductions and possible traffic delays in two locations.

In San Benito on Business 77 (SL 499 to IH 69) and in Harlingen on SS 206 Tyler (IH 69E to SL 499) and SS 206 Harrison (IH 69E to SL 499).

TxDOT says paving operations will run through August and urge motorists to slow down and stay alert in these work zones.