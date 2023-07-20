PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen to Edinburg direct connector at the Pharr Interchange is expected to open this week, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

TxDOT plans to open the new McAllen to Edinburg connector on Friday, July 21. The connector will merge eastbound I-2 traffic onto northbound I-69C.

On Saturday, July 22, TxDOT will temporarily close the Harlingen to Edinburg connector which merges westbound I-2 traffic onto northbound I-69C.

To access the new connector from McAllen to Edinburg, drivers will take the Sugar Road exit in Pharr then merge onto a temporary access ramp.

The temporary ramp access is for northbound traffic onto I-69C only.

TxDOT expects to begin demolishing the Harlingen to Edinburg connector this weekend. Drivers can expect overnight full closures of the westbound main lanes and frontage road in Pharr beginning Monday until mid-August.

Due to the demolition, the I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fridays, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays. The closure will be between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

Simultaneously, the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed nightly between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. During these closures, all westbound traffic will exit at Veterans Boulevard, be detoured to head north on Veterans Boulevard and turn left at SH495 to arrive at the I-69C frontage road.

The SH495 underpass at I-2 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. Drivers can use the Sioux Road underpass as an alternative.