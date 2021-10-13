TxDOT announces next phase of La Joya project

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announces a roadway project will be taking place on the southbound and northbound lanes of Tom Gill Road.

TxDOT’s news release said their contractor will be establishing the new roadway alignment and placing concrete barriers as part of the La Joya/US 83 Project.

Lane closures will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13 through 15 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to follow all signage and exercise caution when driving through a work zone.