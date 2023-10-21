PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

Closures will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 28.

The underpasses that will be affected are the Cage Boulevard underpass at I-2, Jackson Road underpass at I-2 and the U.S. Bussiness 83 underpass at I-2.

The road closure schedules are the following:

Date Time Closure Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 29 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The Cage Boulevard exit ramp will be closed during this time. Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 29 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. I-69C northbound frontage road will be closed Sunday, Oct. 22 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street. Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street. Friday, Oct. 27 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street. Saturday, Oct. 28 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street.

All work is weather permitting.