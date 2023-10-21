PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.
Closures will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 28.
The underpasses that will be affected are the Cage Boulevard underpass at I-2, Jackson Road underpass at I-2 and the U.S. Bussiness 83 underpass at I-2.
The road closure schedules are the following:
|Date
|Time
|Closure
|Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 29
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The Cage Boulevard exit ramp will be closed during this time.
|Sunday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 29
|7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
|I-69C northbound frontage road will be closed
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street.
|Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street.
|Friday, Oct. 27
|11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street.
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the 2nd Street exit ramp and 6th Street.
All work is weather permitting.