HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal and replacement of overhead road signs along westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco, and Donna.

TxDOT’s media release said the sign replacements will require several overnight lane and ramp closures, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 22.

Several locations will be impacted in the project zone, which begins after the intersection of West Harrison

Avenue and the US 77 Frontage Road, in Harlingen and ends before the intersection of north Hutto Road and the westbound I-2 Frontage Road in Donna.

The work will be completed by a TxDOT contractor between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. as follows:

Sept. 14 – Harlingen

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure



Westbound I-2 closure of entry ramp before the intersection of FM 3195 (Stuart Place) and westbound Frontage Road

Westbound I-2 closure of entry ramp before the intersection of FM 800 (Bass Blvd) and westbound Frontage Road

Sept. 15 – La Feria

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure



Westbound I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 170 to White Ranch Road

Westbound I-2 closure of entry ramp before the intersection of Kansas City Road and westbound Frontage Road

Sept. 19 – La Feria

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure



Westbound I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 168 Rabb Road

Westbound I-2 closure of entry ramp before the intersection of Rabb Road and westbound Frontage Road

Sept. 20 – La Feria/Weslaco

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure



Westbound I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 167 to FM 2556 Solis Road, Mile 3 E Road

Westbound I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 160 to FM 1015 International Boulevard

Sept. 21 – Weslaco

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure



Westbound I-2 closure of entry Ramp before the intersection of North Airport Drive and westbound Frontage Road

Westbound I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 158 to FM 88 Texas Boulevard

Sept. 22 – Weslaco/Donna

Lane Closures, Entry Ramp Closure, Exit Ramp Closure

