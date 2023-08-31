PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is focused on helping both drivers and animals stay safe on the road.

Since 1990, TxDOT has been constructing wildlife crossings across Texas to minimize the number of animals injured and killed on roadways.

TxDOT has built 32 animal crossings across the state and at 21 locations in South Texas.

The wildlife crossings provide a safe path for animals like the South Texas endangered ocelot.

“In addition to the ocelot, several other species have been documented using our TxDOT wildlife crossings,” Ray Pedraza, Public Information Officer for the TxDOT Pharr District said.

Other species include mountain lions, alligators, bobcats, coyotes, snakes, skunks, raccoons, beavers, weasels, deer and armadillos.

“One of the goals is to reduce the mortality rate of wildlife on roadways and it also protects people and protects drivers who may try to swerve around hitting one of these animals,” Pedraza said.

The TxDOT Pharr District has wildlife crossings in Cameron and Willacy counties with 13 more planned throughout the region.

The district operates and maintains the state transportation system Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Starr, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Kenedy and Zapata counties.