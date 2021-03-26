COVID INFO COVID INFO

TxDOT advises motorists of possible traffic interruptions

MCALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is advising motorists of possible traffic interruptions and delays at the IH-2/U.S. 83 eastbound 2nd St./McColl Road exit ramp.

According to the agency’s release, the ramps will be closed from 10th Street to McColl Road beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, weather permitting.

The contractor will proceed with roadway construction to continue milling and overlay paving operations said the news release.

Beginning 9 p.m. Sunday, March 28 through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 IH-2/U.S. 83 eastbound 2nd St./McColl Road exit ramp will be closed from 10th Street to McColl Road.

