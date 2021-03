MCALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is advising motorists of possible traffic interruptions and delays.

TxDOT said the IH-2/U.S. 83 westbound frontage road and westbound Main St. exit ramp will be closed from 10th St. to Bicentennial Blvd., starting at 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 weather permitting.

The agency’s contractor will proceed with roadway construction with cleaning operations on the westbound frontage road, said the news release.