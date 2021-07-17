Two women arrested for assaulting worker at Denny’s in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested two women for an assault that took place at a Denny’s restaurant.

Police were called to the Denny’s restaurant at 1875 N Expressway in Brownsville at 12 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault.

Officials say Brittany Nicole Gaytan, 23, and Dominque Gaytan, 24 assaulted a staff member at Denny’s.

Both women were given assault charges, meanwhile, Brittany was given an additional charge of criminal mischief.

Brownsville police say this case is still under investigation and may result in additional arrests.