EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men, aged 21 and 18, are wanted in connection to a nightclub shooting in Edinburg that left seven hospitalized.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has obtained two arrest warrants for 18-year-old Jose Angel Favela and 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares. Both Favela and Cazares are wanted on a charge of criminal attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Authorities added that they should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 4:35 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at El Antro Nightclub, where they found seven gunshot wound victims. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, where they were able to identify the initial suspect.

On Monday, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez from San Juan was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder of multiple persons in connection to the shooting. He was arraigned the following day and his bond was set at $3.5 million.

Samuel Lopez, 17, was arraigned Aug. 8. He was charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons. (Photo: Emiliano Pena / ValleyCentral)

A probable cause affidavit revealed that a sibling reported him to authorities.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477).