BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for two people in connection to a theft that occurred at a dollar store.

The individuals are considered “persons of interest” in a theft that occurred at a Family Dollar located at 5632 Southmost Road, a post by Brownsville PD stated. According to the post, the individuals took several items before walking out of the store without attempting to pay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477). One can also submit a tip by visiting the following link, or by downloading the P3 mobile app.

All calls remain anonymous, and information provided could lead to a reward.