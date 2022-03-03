PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men are wanted for stealing gym equipment from a Gold’s Gym in Pharr.

According to a post by Pharr PD, the men took the gym equipment from the Gold’s Gym located at 1317 S. Jackson Road and loaded it into a white cargo van.

The first suspect is said to be between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a red sweater with black Adidas sweatpants.

The second suspect is said to be between 25 and 30 years old, with a short trimmed beard and red flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pharr PD at (956)-402-4885. To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (956)-787-8477 (TIPS).