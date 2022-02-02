MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police are searching for two women wanted for burglary.

Brenda Itzel Araujo Rojas, 28, and Marilee Francisca Gomez, 30, are wanted for engaging in criminal activity and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, according to a post by Mercedes Crime Stoppers.

It is not stated whether the two women were working together.

Those with information are asked to contact (956)-565-3102. To remain anonymous, contact (888)-650-8477.

Mercedes Crime Stoppers encourages the public to report any suspicious activity.