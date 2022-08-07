PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by one female driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by one female driver, traveling northbound.

The crash happened on S. Jackson and Whalen Road.

The driver of the the Honda, Frida Nunez-Garza, 21, succumbed to her injuries at the collision scene.

The driver of the GMC, Evelina Silva, 40, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.