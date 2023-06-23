HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two car crashes near Exit 173 in Harlingen are under investigation.

The collisions caused a major traffic jam on the expressway.

Harlingen Fire Department Captain Rene Cantu told ValleyCentral a three-vehicle accident occurred at the Lewis Lane exit and Frontage Road.

The second accident occurred by the Stuart Lane exit, the number of vehicles involved is unknown.

Minor injuries were reported and one ambulance transported one person to an area hospital, fire officials said.

Traffic on the expressway and frontage road remain clear.