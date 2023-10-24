RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three high school marching bands from the Rio Grande Valley advanced to the state competition in the UIL Area E Marching Band Contest.

Six high school bands from the Rio Grande Valley competed Saturday at the Wildcat Stadium in Calallen, TX.

Hidalgo, La Feria, Port Isabel, Raymondville, PSJA Early College High School and Rio Grande City La Grulla all advanced to finals.

After the finals, the top seven bands would move on to the state competition.

PSJA won 1st place, La Grulla received 2nd place and Raymondville secured 4th place at the UIL Area contest. Both bands will continue to perform for the UIL State Marching Band Championship.

The finals will take place on Nov. 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.