DELTA PASSING GAMMA HEADING TOWARD NOLA













Wow! Two tropical events in the same neighborhood at the same time; one is withering while the other is strengthening fast.

Tropical storm Gamma is now downgraded to a tropical depression along the northern fringe of the Yucatan and is expected to wash out down there by the middle of the week. The good news is what’s left will pump enough moisture toward the Valley to kick up a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.

The real story is Delta in the western Caribbean. This storm is forecast to blow up into a major hurricane as it heads north toward Louisiana.

The Valley can expect increasing surf and coastal flooding threat later this week. Sadly the RGV will be on the far west side of Delta which means sinking air, lots of sun, temperatures in the 90’s, and no rain heading into the weekend.