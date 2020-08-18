Two Tropical systems threatening the Caribbean and Atlantic

Right now the tropical forecast is in high gear with two rapidly developing systems.

The first is tropical investigation 97 and it is entering the eastern Caribbean with a forecast pushing it west to the Yucatan Peninsula by late this week. I-97 has a 60% chance of developing further into a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days.

The second is investigation 98 which is in the south central Atlantic. Like its cousin this potential storm is forecast to keep moving west with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. The general forecast trend puts I-98 near the Dominican Republic by the weekend.

Neither event is forecast to impact the Valley at this time but both show potential to menace the Gulf coast region of the US by the weekend and again early next week.

This early on it is best to monitor the situation for potential shift in course and strength.

The next storm name is Laura followed by Marco.