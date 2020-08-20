Two tropical systems take aim at Gulf states; while third comes off Africa

The tropics are getting busier by the hour. As of Thursday afternoon, there are two tropical depressions, each forecasted to make landfall along the Gulf states in the coming days.

Tropical Depression 14 is located in the central Caribbean Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The depression is forecast to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday. This will likely bring tropical-storm-force gusts and heavy rains to the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras starting tonight through Friday. The storm could be near or at hurricane strength as it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday night. The track beyond that still has question marks. The latest thought is a tropical storm in the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, moving northwest.

The location of where Tropical Depression 14 re-emerges in the Gulf, strength of the storm at the time, and positions of what Tropical Depression 13 and the Bermuda High will dictate the track of the storm early next week. The general thought is landfall between Houston and New Orleans. This means the Rio Grande Valley still needs to watch the storm, but the odds are favoring this to miss the Valley. Additionally, this track would bring dry, hot conditions to south Texas.

Tropical Depression 13 is still in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Leeward Islands. The depression has sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical storm conditions are expected for portions of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico starting Friday night. Those islands could see mudslides and flash flooding as a result of heavy rains. The track of the storm then moves over the Greater Antilles this weekend. This will storm surge, rain, and wind to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, Bahamas, and Florida as soon as this weekend. The extended track does put landfall somewhere in southern Florida, possibly re-emerging in the Gulf of Mexico next Tuesday.

Invest 99L is still near the western Africa coastline and is still a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms. This area of low pressure is expected to move into the tropical Atlantic on Friday and slowly move west-northwest. There is a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The biggest takeaway is if you live along the Gulf, now is good time to review your hurricane preparedness plan. For folks here in the Rio Grande Valley, the forecast is taking both tropical depressions far enough away from the area to have little to no impact. This is subject to change, but you can breathe easier at the moment.