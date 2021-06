MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after an ATV and a vehicle crashed in McAllen Monday night.

The crash took place near the intersection of West Military Highway and South 10th Street, according to the McAllen Fire Chief.

Two teenagers were on the ATV, ages 15 and 18. Both teens have been taken to the hospital, one is reported to have a broken bone.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.