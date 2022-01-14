Two teens charged for December Weslaco murder

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting death of a man in Weslaco.

According to officials, Jorge Antonio Gracia, 17, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged with murder. Police say the pair committed the murder of Leonel Guerra, 19, in December.

On Dec. 11, police responded to the Weslaco R.V. Park at 600 S Bridge Avenue at 6:41 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Police found Guerra with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led to Gracia and the 15-year-old being labeled suspects. Police have determined a possible motive in the shooting.

“The deceased and the suspect knew each other they were involved on elicit activity and at some point, they had a disagreement that eventually led to the situation in which the murder happened,” said Dr. Joel Rivera, Weslaco Police Chief.

Gracia faces a $1 million bond for his charge.