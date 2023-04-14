ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in November 2022.

According to a news release from the Elsa Police Department, the two teens were arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz, who was killed Nov. 15, 2022.

Police said that the teens, along with Ruiz, had been “setting up drug deals and then robbing the dealers of their drugs and or cash.”

The 16-year-old was detained March 27 and the 15-year-old was detained April 13, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service. According to the release, they have both been charged with 1st degree murder for “participation in this robbery in which someone was killed.”

At 7:58 p.m., Nov. 15, police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd Street in Elsa to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Ruiz in the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority.

Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis previously told ValleyCentral that Ruiz was shot multiple times at close range and that two different types of shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and Elsa police ask those with information to call their investigative division at (956) 262-4721.