Two teens arrested for racing on highway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two teenagers for racing on a highway.

Yahir Lara, 17, and Aaron Alejandro Garcia, 17, were arrested by Brownsville PD Patrol Division on Monday, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

An officer observed a green mustang and red mustang at the intersection of Alton Gloor Blvd. and Pablo Kisel Blvd. The vehicles were revving their engines as they waited for the light to turn green, the post stated.

Once the light turned green, the vehicles accelerated to a high-rate of speed.

The officer caught up to the vehicles and conducted a traffic stop. Lara, who was driving the green mustang, told the officer he only had a learner’s permit. Garcia, the driver of the red mustang, had a driver’s license.

Both drivers were arrested and arraigned on the following charges: