Two suspects wanted for robbery in Laureles

LAURELES, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted in connection to a robbery that took place Saturday night in Laureles.

According to officials, the suspects entered the Galarza Drive Inn in Laureles on Saturday and brandished a handgun and knife to commit the robbery.

Deputies have listed the suspects as a male and female possibly in their 20s.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700 or (956) 350-5551.