Two suspects arrested for carjacking, Pharr police say

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr Police arrested two suspects involved in a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning.

Arrested are Angel Mejia, 25, and Francisco Mejia, 23, both have been charged with impersonating public servants, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to police.

The victim of the carjacking said that he noticed red and blue lights in front of a black Chevy Impala, believing it was a police officer, he pulled over.

After pulling over, one of the suspects walked to the victim’s truck and pulled a handgun, and told the victim to get out.

Angel Mejia (Credit: Pharr Police Department)