Two South Texas Health System facilities receive top safety honors

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen receive 6th ‘A’ grade in a row for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that advocates for hospital transparency, their grades are to be considered “the gold standard of patient safety.”

South Texas Health System Edinburg and McAllen’s ‘A’ grades have been awarded for Spring 2021 to five hospitals in the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades is given to more than 2,600 general acute care hospitals across the nation. After measurements of medical error prevention, injuries, accidents, infections, and other patient safety issues are analyzed, each hospital is given an A, B, C, D, or F grade.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to facilities twice a year.

The grade is a reflection of the commitment to providing high-quality compassionate care to patients at the South Texas Health System facilities.

“Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on our community over the last year, we’ve never wavered in our pledge to always put patient safety first,” said Lance Ames, CEO of South Texas Health System Edinburg. “With our consistent high marks, patients can rest assured that the care South Texas Health System provides is among the safest in Hidalgo County.”

CEO of South Texas Health System McAllen Todd Mann commends the staff on their continuous hard work and his plans to continue offering high-quality healthcare.

“The entire STHS McAllen staff should be proud of this accomplishment, which demonstrates that we’ve been able to provide first-rate, reliable, and safe healthcare every day, even during a global pandemic,” said Mann. “And we don’t plan to rest on our laurels. STHS McAllen remains dedicated to putting in the hard work to provide exceptional, high-quality healthcare services every day.”

For more information on South Texas Health Systems click here.

For more details on South Texas Health System Edinburg and McAllen’s grades visit the Leapfrog website.