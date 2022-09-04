DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police say they are looking for two people who reportedly yelled that there was a bomb at the Walmart off of Salinas Road on Saturday afternoon.

“A person reported to a Walmart employee that they heard someone yell there was a bomb,” said Sgt. Adam M. Hooks.

Police say everyone in the building was evacuated, and with the help of Pharr Police Department bomb dog, FBI, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, they swept the building and found no explosives.

Police are currently looking for the two people seen in a store security camera and the car spotted in the parking lot.

One of the people they want to question was a woman and the other was a man using one of the store’s motorized scooters.

(Source: Donna Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Donna police department or Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-TIPS (8477).