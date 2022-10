BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department confirmed a rollover that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday in Brownsville.

At 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Brownsville police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Pablo Kisel Boulevard and the US 77 frontage road.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told ValleyCentral that two people were taken to local hospitals as a result of the rollover.