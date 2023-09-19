RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Education recognized two Rio Grande Valley elementary schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the recognition of 353 across the country as Blue Ribbon Schools. Among the 353 schools, 29 are from Texas and two are from the Rio Grande Valley.

The two Valley schools were Ortiz Elementary in Brownsville, and Saenz Elementary in Roma. Both campuses are recognized in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category and are Title I schools.

“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction, and I congratulate the students, educators, and parents of these 29 Texas schools for their hard work and dedication to promoting excellence,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

See the complete list of Blue Ribbon schools.