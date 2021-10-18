Two RGV restaurants make Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ Joints list

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley have been recognized in the Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ joints list.

This year both Teddy’s Barbecue in Weslaco and Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Brownsville are in the spotlight.

Teddy’s Barbecue

The restaurant first opened its doors in 2019. Brisket, sausage smoked chicken and barbacoa, can all be found on the menu.

The business is family-owned and had to quickly learn to adapt to the changes that the pandemic brought soon after opening by moving their sales strictly online.

Texas Monthly highlights that Teddy’s Barbecue uses the post oak; offset method and also makes homemade flour tortilla with the beef fat that is rendered inside the smokers.

Vera’s Bar-B-Que

This classic restaurant in Brownsville first opened its doors in 1955.

Vera’s food is widely known for its unique method of cooking in an underground pit.

The owner previously explain to ValleyCentral that the underground pit has been used since they opened in 1957 and the cooking process takes 10 to 12 hours.

Once his food is ready to sell, people start lining up inside the restaurant and at their drive-thru, for their chance to get some barbacoa and other items, before it sells out.

Vera’s Bar-B-Que is the last in the state allowed to cook its meat in an underground pit.

To view the full list of restaurants on the list, click here.