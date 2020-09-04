Two religious private schools allowed to reopen in Cameron County next week

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Two religious public schools in Cameron County are granted permission to give in-person instruction, beginning next week.

Laguna Madre Christian Academy in Port Isabel and Calvary Christian School in Harlingen will begin in-person learning on next week after a law firm helped the private schools claim they are protected to open by the Constitution.

Laguna Madre Christian Academy is set to begin on Monday, September 7.

Meanwhile, Calvary Christian School is set to begin on Tuesday, September 8.

On August 10, Cameron County ruled that schools were not allowed to open for in-person instruction until after September 28.

However, in July, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton explained that local officials can not close or delay the reopening of private, religious schools on the basis of religious liberties.

Both schools will practice health and safety measures once school begins on Tuesday.

“We are pleased that Cameron County has approved of the careful work Laguna Madre Christian Academy and Calvary Christian School have put into safely resuming in-person classes,” said Jeremy Dys, Special Counsel for Litigation and Communications. “As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made clear weeks ago, local officials serve their community best by respecting the religious liberty of religious institutions.”