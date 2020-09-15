Two previously convicted men sentenced to federal prison for possession of firearm

The “Speaker’s gavel” is seen in the House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two men with previous convictions have been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm.

Authorities identified the men as Benny Guadalupe Garcia, 34, from Weslaco and Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr., 26 from Edinburg.

Garcia was sentenced to 30 months and Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Both will also be ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Garcia was previously convicted of two burglaries of habitation and multiple assaults and possession of controlled substances. Rodriguez has previous convictions for aggravated robbery stemming from two incidents in downtown McAllen and five vehicle burglary convictions, among others, said the release.

Both were pulled over by law enforcement on Nov. 26, 2019, for a traffic violation. Garcia was driving with Rodriguez on the passenger seat. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. The release also mentions the handgun had an obliterated serial number and found hollow-tip ammunition in the console.

Authorities say because both men have previous felony convictions, they are prohibited by federal law to have firearms or ammunition.

Garcia and Rodriguez both pleaded guilty on their respective sentencing dates. They will remain in custody pending transfer to U.S. Bureau of Prisons Facility.