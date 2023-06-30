A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men who participated in a conspiracy to ship cocaine through the United Parcel Service delivery network pleaded guilty Friday.

Gabino Bravo Jr., 47, of McAllen and Juan Antonio Cruz-Ruvalcaba, 36, of Reynosa pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges on Friday morning.

Bravo, a father of five who did HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) work, confessed to coordinating the shipment of about 486 grams of cocaine from the Rio Grande Valley to Montana.

Bravo arranged for the cocaine to be sent through UPS.

Cruz, a father of three from Reynosa, admitted to being the middleman between a drug trafficking organization in Mexico and drug smugglers in the Valley, according to documents filed in a civil forfeiture case.

Cruz confessed to delivering an approximately 30-pound shipment of cocaine to a house in Hidalgo.

Along with Bravo and Cruz, prosecutors brought charges against two former UPS employees. They pleaded not guilty.

The DEA, FBI and the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force worked together on the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas is prosecuting the case.