EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a scene where they said two people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

According to a release, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Jason Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

Police located two people dead from gunshot wounds at the location. Their names are not being released at this time.

Edinburg police say there is not an active threat to people in the surrounding area.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it is available.