Two children die in car crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas — Two small children have died in an automobile crash in Edinburg.

DPS Troopers responded near the intersection of FM 2812 and Buena Vista Drive in reference to a major crash at 5:50 pm, Friday evening.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy died in the crash.

Texas DPS Troopers say the two children in the backseat were not restrained or in a car seat.

Police say a silver Honda was traveling East on FM 2812, when the driver tried to pass a vehicle that was turning left.

When the silver Honda tried to pass the car on the right shoulder, the car overcorrected and lost control, moving into the Westbound lane and was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck on the right passenger side.

The driver and passenger of the silver Honda passenger car were transported to McAllen Medical Center in critical condition.

A 2-year-old girl inside the white pickup truck was taken to Rio Grande Regional, but is expected to survive, DPS says.

A helicopter and firefighters were on scene assisting with the incident.

The crash is under investigation.