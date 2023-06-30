MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Independent School District (STISD) welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors Tuesday evening.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez appointed Sandra Garza Ochoa of Weslaco and Noel Garza of Mission to the STISD board.

Ochoa will take on the role of Hidalgo County Commissioners’ Precinct 1. She will fill the elected term of Richard Ochoa.

Garza was appointed to the Hidalgo County At-Large position, filling the term of the late Norberto “Beto” Salinas.

During the meeting, the district also recognized Ochoa for his two years of service to the

district.

The STISD Board of Directors is comprised of 24 members from Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy

counties.

Ochoa and Garza’s appointments complete the board to fill all 24 seats.