HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Services Department confirmed two additional cases of Monkeypox.

There is no indication that the new cases are related to the first case, which was reported last week.

Health officials have begun contract tracing to determine who may have been exposed to each of the patients.

Investigators confirmed the second case over the weekend, stating it was travel related. The third case occurred Monday and is still under investigation.

Both patients have been asked to quarantine to minimize any risk and additional spread.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department has produced a series of informational videos such as Monkeypox symptoms to look for, incubation periods and how to get a vaccine.

The county is working with Cameron County and Westbrook clinics to identify high-risk individuals and attend to these patients for vaccinations.