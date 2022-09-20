HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday.

According to a release sent by the county, the deceased consisted of a man in his 60s from Mission and a man in his 70s from Donna. One of the deceased was reported to not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The two deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,995.

Hidalgo County also reported an additional 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. Of the 1,013 cases 562 were confirmed and 451 were probable cases of the virus.

A breakdown of the cases reveals that the majority of positive tests come from school-age children and teens between the age of 1 and 19.

Between Friday and Monday, 63 people were in Hidalgo County hospitals due to COVID-19.