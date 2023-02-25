MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Two sisters have been arraigned Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a Mission teenager.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Dinorah Evelin Orozco, 21, and Esmeralda Lee Orozco, 19, were arrested Friday night and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz.

The sisters have respective bond amounts of $1,100,000.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Their arraignment follows two other women allegedly involved in the murder of Ruiz. On Friday, Rosalba Sarahi Garcia-Ruiz, 17, and Joselyn Lomelí, 18, also went before Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Place 1 Jason Peña and were formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, the shooting occurred at 3:36 a.m. Thursday at the 6800 block of Vera Lane in rural Mercedes where one of the victims said he was attacked by multiple armed suspects outside of his residence while they attempted to kidnap him.

“During the assault of the victim, one of the male suspects fired his rifle, which struck another perpetrator,” a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

In an original report from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra stated two suspects were in custody.

Today’s arraignment makes four arrests in connection to the murder, all of which have been women.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to come forward and contact Hidalgo County Cime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.