EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents.

On Feb. 18, agents at the U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen apprehended a group of migrants near Hidalgo. One of the migrants, identified as Carlos David Moreno-Ortega, pushed an agent into the Rio Grande and yelled to another migrant to strike him with a rock.

After a brief struggle, Moreno-Ortega was placed under arrest. On Dec. 15, he was sentenced to 15 months incarceration for assaulting a federal officer, the release stated.

On April 13, an agent at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Rio Grande City responded to migrant activity in Roma. He attempted to apprehend a man, identified as Honduran-national Alexander Salgado-Merlo, when he was struck with an open palm to chest and head, according to authorities.

The agent pepper-sprayed Salgado-Merlo and he was placed under arrest. On Nov. 30, he was sentenced to 14 months of confinement, the release stated.

“These types of cases highlight the dangers Border Patrol agents face on a daily basis in the Rio Grande Valley,” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in the release. “I will always prioritize to seek prosecution of those harming the life and safety of our agents. Thankfully, these perpetrators were brought to justice through the combined efforts of our agents, fellow law enforcement and U.S. Attorney partners working together to keep our law enforcement and communities safe.”