MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police say they found two men dead of stab wounds early Saturday morning at the Motel 6 on the 700 block of Expressway 83.

Police say they were called to the motel at 6:25 a.m. by someone who said a man came to the front desk bleeding, but demanding that the person not call police or he would kill her too.

The caller also reported, “someone is on second floor in stair ways by the pool, [that the] male is trying to get into the front desk, [is] possibly intoxicated, they have weapons.”

When officers arrived they found one man in the parking lot and another with a knife.

Officers say the man who was armed is Carlos Antonio Cardenas, 27, of Alamo. They say once Cardenas was arrested, they determined the man on the ground was stabbed as was another man on the second floor of the motel.

A third person told them he was nearly stabbed and was at a nearby location.

Both stabbing victims died at the scene. They are described as a 45-year-old Black man with a last known address in Richmond, Virginia and a 42-year-old Hispanic man. The identity of neither man has been released.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Cardenas was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Police say he refused to identify himself to authorities, but they’ve tentatively ID’d him as Cardenas.

Investigators say he is facing a number of charges including murder.