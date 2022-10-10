BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Brownsville men were sentenced to 25 years each on sexual child abuse charges Monday in the 103rd state District Court for Cameron County before Judge Janet Leal.

The two cases are unrelated.

Here’s a look at both of the sentencings:

Jorge Alberto Martinez

Jorge Alberto Martinez pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual contact early Monday morning.

Martinez was reported to commit sexual acts with two underage victims, ages 11 and 13 years old. The abuse was continuous and forceful, authorities said.

The defendant was sentenced to 20 years on counts one and two and 10 years on counts three and four. Martinez was also sentenced to register as a lifetime sex offender and a lifetime protective order was granted, authorities said.

Esteban Saavedra

Also Monday, Esteban Saavedra pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment. Count 1 of sex abuse of child: victim under 14, count two indecency with child/sexual contact, and count three sexual assault.

The case came to light after an outcry was made by the victim, who said the sexual acts began when she was 10 years old and continued through the age of 14, according the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. This abuse took place at the defendant’s residence, authorities said.

As punishment, Saavedra was sentenced to 25 years on count one, 10 years on count two and 20 years on count three. He is also to register as a lifetime sex offender and a lifetime protective order was granted for the victim.

The counts of this case are determined by the various acts the defendant committed on the victim, the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Each count has a different range of punishments, the release stated.