Two men indicted for attempting to transport 13-year-old from McAllen for sex

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The two men arrested for sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway have been indicted for attempting to transport a minor from Texas to Lousiana for sex, according to a release.

A federal grand jury indicted Brandon Galvez, 22, and Jose Serrano-Ramos, 23, both from Chalmette, Louisiana. They will appeared in McAllen federal court Thursday morning.

Galvez and Serrano-Ramos are charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Galvez also faces charges of kidnapping and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Records show the 13-year-old was reported as a runaway by her mother in McAllen. A release states authorities encountered Galvez and Serrano-Ramos traveling with the girl and noticed signs of abuse. Law enforcement then took both men into custody.

The release mentions Galvez groomed the victim and traveled to Texas with the intent to take her back to Louisiana. Galvez paid Serrano-Ramos to transport him and the victim. The release adds Serrano-Ramos knew the 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

If convicted, both men could face up to life in prison, said the release.

The FBI and McAllen Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol.