BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men in Brownsville have been arrested in connection to racing on the highway, Brownsville Police Department said.

Police charged 35-year-old Abraham Flores and 28-year-old Juan David Rodarte, both on a charge of racing on the highway, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

At 3:10 a.m. Monday, police were at the 2500 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard when a beige Cadillac Escalade and white GMC Sierra started to “out-distance each other,” according to Brownsville Police Department.

Police said the trucks reached a speed of over 90 mph. Both trucks turned into the 2600 block of Morrison Road when officers conducted the traffic stop. The driver of the Cadillac stopped at the intersection of Capri and Morrison, while the driver of the Sierra continued to Morrison Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade told the officer “he was trying to keep up with his friend,” police said. Officers asked the driver of the Sierra why he was racing, but the driver did not respond, police said.

According to police, Rodarte was given a total bond of $500 and Flores was given a total bond of $1,000.