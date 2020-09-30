Two men charged in Mercedes murder investigation

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes.

Juan Jose Cosme and Fidencio Cosme are facing a murder charge for an incident that took place on September 28.

Mercedes police responded to Heidrich and Dallas street about a body.

Juan Jose and Fidencio were both arrested in connection to the investigation.

Police have not released further details on what led to the altercation or information on the victim.

Public records show both also have a $1 million bond.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez Jr. says his department had help from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, Texas DPS and county constables.