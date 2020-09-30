Two men charged in Mercedes murder investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes.

Juan Jose Cosme and Fidencio Cosme are facing a murder charge for an incident that took place on September 28.

Mercedes police responded to Heidrich and Dallas street about a body.

Juan Jose and Fidencio were both arrested in connection to the investigation.

Police have not released further details on what led to the altercation or information on the victim.

Public records show both also have a $1 million bond.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez Jr. says his department had help from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, Texas DPS and county constables.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday