Two men arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in the RGV

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Weslaco Police Department

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—Two men have been arrested and charged for their involvement in a string of vehicle thefts throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Tropics becoming more active with possible development in the Gulf

Jorge Humberto Martinez Chavez (Credit: Weslaco Police Department)

According to the Weslaco police department, Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez, 26, and Raul Aguila, 25, were arrested Friday.

Harlingen woman waiting on drainage repairs, considering moving out of city due to lack of confidence

Raul Aguila (Credit: Weslaco Police Department)

The arrests are believed to be the first to be connected to an auto theft ring within the city.

Police said there has been a series of Honda CRV thefts that began taken place in the past several weeks.

Teen stroke survivor shares his story to help bring stroke awareness

Martinez-Chavez and Aguila also have charges pending against them in other jurisdictions outside of Weslaco, according to police.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday