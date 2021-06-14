Two men arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in the RGV

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—Two men have been arrested and charged for their involvement in a string of vehicle thefts throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Jorge Humberto Martinez Chavez (Credit: Weslaco Police Department)

According to the Weslaco police department, Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez, 26, and Raul Aguila, 25, were arrested Friday.

Raul Aguila (Credit: Weslaco Police Department)

The arrests are believed to be the first to be connected to an auto theft ring within the city.

Police said there has been a series of Honda CRV thefts that began taken place in the past several weeks.

Martinez-Chavez and Aguila also have charges pending against them in other jurisdictions outside of Weslaco, according to police.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.